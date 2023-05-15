Teen boy uses slingshot to save 8-year-old sister from alleged kidnapper

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are recognizing a 13-year-old Alpena County boy who used quick thinking to save his sister.

According to state police, an 8-year-old girl was mushroom hunting in her backyard when a 17-year-old boy came out of the woods, covered her mouth and attempted to drag her back into the woods.

The girl's 13-year-old big brother, who witnessed what was happening inside the home, grabbed a slingshot and hit the suspect right in the head.

MSP says the suspect then ran away and was found hiding at a nearby gas station later that day.

"Fight, fight, do everything you can bite the hand...that has one hand over your mouth," said MSP Alpena Post Commander Lt. John Grimshaw. "If that's the case, stomp on their feet, kick them in the shin, do whatever you can to fight. And then if your mouth is free, scream as loud as you possibly can...."

State police say the young girl was not injured in the, ordeal, but she and her parents are understandably shaken up.