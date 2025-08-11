Teen, 16, arrested after shooting at party at Oakland County park

A 15-year-old was killed during attempted armed robbery; weather and other top stories.

A teenager has been arrested in connection with the shooting of another teenager during a party in Oakland County, Michigan.

The shooting happened about 11:30 p.m. Friday at Oakwood Lake Township Park in Oxford Township, when a 17-year-old Oxford Township boy was shot in the wrist.

Oakland County deputies went to the park on a report that someone had been shot. When they arrived, the victim told deputies he got into an argument with the suspect, who had repeatedly pointed a laser at his eyes. The suspect then reportedly fired a shot and fled the scene.

The victim was released after treatment at an area hospital for his injury.

The suspect is a 16-year-old Clarkston boy who is scheduled for an appearance in Oakland County Children's Village to formally face charges.

"This is unacceptable on so many levels," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "Our detectives will continue their hard work to determine how and where he illegally obtained this firearm and we will seek to hold him accountable."

Deputies ask that anyone who may have seen the shooting or have information about the circumstances leading up to it call the sheriff's office at 248-858-4950.