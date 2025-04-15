Teen arrested for allegedly breaking into Michigan tobacco shop

Child struck and killed by ice cream truck; new search for missing teen; and more top stories

Police arrested a 14-year-old boy after he allegedly broke into a tobacco shop in Holly, Michigan.

At about 2:34 a.m. on April 12, officers were called to the Sweet Puffs Smoke Shop on Holly Road and found broken glass at the front door. The store's security camera showed someone breaking into the store and leaving on a bike.

Police identified the suspect as a 14-year-old from Holly. An investigation revealed that the teen left the home without permission, and police filed a missing person report. Police located the teen hours later, at about 6:15 p.m. at a park.

The teen attempted to hide from officers and run away but was arrested. Investigators found items linking the teen to the shop.

On Monday, the teen was charged with one count of breaking and entering a building with intent and one count of possession of burglary tools. He appeared in court and was ordered to remain in Children's Village.