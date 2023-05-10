Teacher Appreciation Week celebration continues on CBS News Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - As part of Teacher Appreciation Week, CBS News Detroit is continuing to highlight teachers in southeast Michigan that are making a difference in the lives of their students.
Ellecia Chapman is a fourth-grade teacher at Legacy Charter Academy in Detroit.
Cheryl Dunn is a marketing teacher at Southfield A & T High School.
Venise Borum is a biology teacher at Cass Tech High School in Detroit.
