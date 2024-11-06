Detroit-area woman charged with murder in crash that killed Dearborn doctor

Trump wins historic comeback, Detroit election worker injured in crash and more top stories

Trump wins historic comeback, Detroit election worker injured in crash and more top stories

Trump wins historic comeback, Detroit election worker injured in crash and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Taylor woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a crash that killed a 33-year-old woman.

Felecia Sunshine Lazo, 25, is accused of driving at high speed before crashing into a car driven by Dr. Ghada Mustapha, of Dearborn.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on July 19 at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Nowlin Street in Dearborn. Prosecutors allege that Lazo was traveling eastbound on Michigan Avenue and ran a red light at Nowlin Street.

Mustapha was pronounced dead at the scene.

"It is always beyond tragic when the life of a promising young person is cut short over the horrific actions of another. By every account, Ghada Mustapha was a young, brilliant, and passionate doctor who was just beginning her medical career. She had hopes, dreams, and goals for herself and her family. The alleged actions of this defendant took away her life - along with those hopes, dreams, and goals," Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement.

Lazo was arraigned in the 19th District Court on Thursday.