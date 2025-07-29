Taylor teen, 13, sentenced after fatally stabbing 7-year-old sister

A 13-year-old from Taylor will be placed in secured residential services through Michigan's juvenile justice system, with a delayed imposition of an adult sentence of 25 to 60 years in prison, for the death of his 7-year-old sister.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced the sentence in the case for the adult-designated juvenile on Monday.

The 13-year-old, who originally identified as a female when the stabbing took place, has since told authorities he wishes to be addressed by a male first name and by the pronouns he/him/his.

The stabbing incident was reported shortly after 1 p.m. on Sept. 28, 2024. When police arrived at the home on Banner Avenue, they found the 7-year-old with multiple stab wounds in the bathroom. Medics took the child to a local hospital, where she died.

Police learned that the older youth was babysitting for the sister when the two had an argument. The 13-year-old then allegedly stabbed the 7-year-old, according to authorities.

The court proceedings began in juvenile court, but the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office later asked for the suspect to be "adult-designated." This ruling was granted and gave the sentencing judge the option to impose a blended juvenile and adult sentence.

The teen was charged with first-degree premeditated murder, felony murder and first-degree child abuse. The youth then pleaded guilty on May 15 to first-degree murder, the prosecutor's office said.

Under the terms of the sentence, Judge Judy Hartsfield imposed a juvenile sentence/disposition of secure probation and step-down program, a psychiatric evaluation, and completion of a high school education. The adult sentence will be 25 to 60 years, should the terms of probation not be followed.

The court maintains jurisdiction until the youth is 19 years old, and may extend jurisdiction to age 21.

In the meantime, the teen will be in a residential placement with a high secure setting.

A review hearing is set for Jan. 26, 2026.