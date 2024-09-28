Watch CBS News
7-year-old dead, sister taken into custody after possible stabbing, Taylor police say

By Nick Lentz

(CBS DETROIT) — A 7-year-old girl is dead and her sister in police custody after a possible stabbing in Taylor Saturday afternoon.

Police say officers responded to the report of a domestic disturbance in the area of Telegraph Road and Chestnut Street just after 1 p.m.

Officers found a 7-year-old girl that had "sustained injuries consistent with being stabbed."

The girl was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Her 13-year-old sister was taken into custody, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest information. 

