Watch CBS News
Local News

Taylor Police Department's Google profile goes viral over marijuana-related images

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Tomato prices expected to rise with new tariffs; Novi attorney dies in Colorado; more top stories
Tomato prices expected to rise with new tariffs; Novi attorney dies in Colorado; more top stories 04:00

The Taylor (Michigan) Police Department went viral on social media over the weekend for drug images that officers say they didn't post or link to, but which are showing up anyway on Google. 

The content involves a series of photos and short videos of marijuana that were connected to the agency's Google business profile.  

As of 9:15 a.m. Monday, the lead photo on the listing was of two patrol cars. But behind the "see photos" tab, several images of marijuana plants can be seen connected to the agency.  

Conversations erupted on Facebook and other social media with prompts to enter the department's name into a Google search and see what comes up. 

A Google Trends query also shows the phrase "Taylor police department" showing a noticeable spike in interest from Southeast Michigan starting Sunday morning. 

In response, police have issued the following statement: 

"The Taylor Police Department is aware of marijuana-related photos that currently appear when searching our department on Google. These images were not posted by our agency and do not reflect the values or mission of the Taylor Police Department. 

"We have reported the content to Google and are actively working to have the photos removed. We appreciate the community members who brought this to our attention and thank you for your continued support."

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.