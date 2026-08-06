Taylor police cracking down on dirt bikes, ATVs compromising I-94 construction project

Taylor police are increasing enforcement around active Michigan Department of Transportation construction sites after officials said riders on dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles have contaminated construction materials, caused costly delays and created dangerous conditions.

Police say riders have been trespassing in MDOT work zones, including areas associated with the Restore I-94 project, where large dirt and aggregate piles have been used as obstacle courses.

"What looks like fun can quickly become a serious safety issue," Taylor Police Cmdr. Tony Neal said. "We don't want someone to lose their life or put first responders in danger trying to rescue them during an active construction project."

Neal said the department is stepping up patrols in and around construction zones to deter trespassing.

"We will be stepping up active patrols in that area specifically," Neal said.

MDOT officials, speaking off camera, said many of the dirt and aggregate piles at construction sites are intended to be mixed with cement. Once those materials are contaminated by dirt bikes or ATVs driving over them, they can no longer be used as intended, resulting in significant financial losses.

Officials said one pile of construction material recently had to be discarded after riders repeatedly drove over it, creating a costly setback for the Restore I-94 project. The issue also surfaced during a recent Taylor City Council meeting, where at least one resident raised concerns about riders damaging construction materials.

"They're riding up the hills of the sand and the gravel, and that contaminates that sand and stone," the resident told council members.

Police say the crackdown will include citations and vehicle impoundments for adults caught trespassing on construction sites.

"If we find anyone violating the law, we will be citing you and we will be towing your vehicle," Neal said. "We've noticed an increase in juveniles riding e-bikes and ATVs. There are parental responsibility infractions and, in some cases, potential criminal charges as well."

Neal said parents of juveniles caught trespassing could face parental responsibility citations.

MDOT officials also warned that active construction sites pose serious safety hazards because of heavy equipment, unstable terrain and ongoing work activities.

The agency said additional fencing will be installed around construction zones to help keep trespassers out.