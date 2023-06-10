Swifties dealing scams after first night of Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Some Taylor Swift fans are trying to "shake it off" after dealing with ticket and hotel scams for night one of the Eras Tour in Detroit.

Swifties took over Downtown Detroit for the concert. CBS Detroit even ran into morning anchor Sandra Ali and her daughter Isla.

"Check out our cute friendship bracelets," said Ali.

Bracelet trading is a big part of Taylor Swift's concerts. Michigan State Police officers even got in on the action.

Getting tickets to one of the two Detroit nights was a challenge. Some fans got theirs months ago during the presale.

"I waited in line for 4.5 hours," said fan Allie Novell.

Others just got their tickets last week.

"My ticket was $850," said fan Paige Travis. "She's never going to tour ten albums again so I think it was worth it."

Some fans even showed up without tickets.

"We're waiting for the price to drop," said Rebekah Seligman.

"Is there a magic number, where then you'll do it?" asked CBS News Detroit reporter Kelly Vaughen.

"We have $300 each," said Angie Seligman.

"So it's a long shot, but we'll try our best," said Rebekah Seligman

Those looking for tickets for Saturday night's show shouldn't expect prices that low. Online sales are hovering around $1,300 apiece. Scalpers at the concert said they had tickets for $500, but beware of ticket scams. And watch out for hotel scams.

"We go to the front desk, and they couldn't find our reservation. So, we started to panic, and they aid show us the confirmation, and they were like 'yeah, that's a fraudulent website," said Amanda Cangialosi.

But they are Swifties, nothing will keep them down.

"No matter what happened earlier. Scammers can't scam the joy from us," said Sarah Desjardine.