Taylor Swift plays Detroit's Ford Field this weekend. Here's what to know for the Eras Tour shows

(CBS DETROIT) - Are you … Ready For It? Taylor Swift is headed to Detroit this weekend for her highly-anticipated Eras Tour.

She will perform two sold-out shows at Ford Field, bringing thousands of people to downtown Detroit.

Here's everything you need to know before going to the concerts.

When is Taylor Swift in Detroit?

Taylor Swift will be in Detroit on Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. The show openers go on stage at around 6:30 p.m., and Swift has been going on stage at around 8 p.m.

Ford Field is located at 2000 Brush St., just south of I-75 (Fisher Freeway).

Who is opening for Taylor Swift in Detroit?

On Friday, June 9, Girl in Red and Gracie Abrams are opening, and on Saturday, June 10, Girl in Red and OWENN are opening the show.

How can I get tickets for Taylor Swift in Detroit?

Tickets for Taylor Swift's shows in Detroit are sold out, but fans can try and get tickets through resell websites, such as SeatGeek, StubHub and Vivid Seats, although tickets are pretty pricey, ranging from around $1,000 to about $8,000.

Tickets tend to fluctuate and drop in price as shows near, so keep checking! But be careful when buying tickets from these websites, as many fans have fallen victim to scams trying to get Eras Tour tickets.

Read more on that here: Still looking for tickets to Taylor Swift concert? Here are ways to avoid being scammed

Where should I park for Taylor Swift in Detroit?

Parking at all Ford Field lots will be $50. Fans can also pre-purchase parking for lots here. According to the venue, the Ford Field Parking Deck will open at 9 a.m.

Fans can also try to find street parking, which could be free or metered. The ParkDetroit application will allow people to pay for parking easily from their phones. In addition, fans can utilize Detroit's People Mover and Q Line if they decide to park a bit farther away from the venue.

If you're attending the Taylor Swift concert on June 9th and 10th at Ford Field, here is a map to help you with Drop-Off/Pick-Up. pic.twitter.com/UjZGgpQ44V — City of Detroit (@CityofDetroit) June 7, 2023

What is the bag policy at Ford Field?

According to Ford Field, fans will be able to carry the following items into the venue for the Taylor Swift concert:

NFL Policy: Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12"

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)

Small clutch bags, camera and binocular cases, not exceeding 4.5" x 6.5", with or without a handle or strap, can be taken into the stadium with one of the clear plastic bag options. For more information, visit www.nfl.com/allclear

Medically necessary items including insulin, medication, portable oxygen, small soft pack coolers and breast pumps

Infant items in a clear bag (bottles, formula) are allowed with a child. Diaper bags are not allowed per the NFL bag policy

Small radios (must be used with an earpiece or headphones)

Umbrellas, small compact only. Must be placed securely under the seat.

Handheld posters and signs without poles or sticks. Must not block another guest's view.

Battery operated clothing or signs if approved afer thorough inspection

Football helmets. Altered helmets equipped with spikes or any other item that can be used as a weapon are not permitted

Tablets (iPads, Kindles, etc.) Inappropriate subject matter should not be displayed and must not block another guest's view



The following items are not be permitted:

NFL Policy: Purses larger than a clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, diaper bags, fanny packs, cinch bags, grocery and paper bags, duffle bags, computer bags or luggage of any kind.

Aerosol cans (hairspray, mace, pepper spray, etc.)

Animals (except certified service animals to aid guests with disabilities)

Balloons (air or helium)

Balls (beach balls, footballs, etc.)

Banners or large flags

Cameras with lenses longer than five inches or any detachable lens

Decals, stickers, confetti or glitter

Drones and/or remote controlled aircraft

Electronic equipment including laptop computers, video recorders, tripods and wearable video cameras including Go Pros.

Fireworks

Food, beverages or liquids (cans, bottles, boxes, flasks, etc.)

Illegal substances

Knives, pocket knives, box cutters, scissors, etc.

Laser pointers

Markers (permanent) and/or paint

Noisemaking devices (bells, horns, kazoos, whistles, etc.)

Objects that can be used as missiles or projectiles (sticks, poles, bats, clubs, Frisbees, etc.)

Offensive or profane messages or images on signs and clothing that are distasteful or indecent

Seat cushions or chairs

Selfie sticks

Strollers and infant car seats or carriers

Umbrellas (large size)

Weapons*

Wrapped gifts

For more information on the bag policy, visit here.

What drinks will be available for Taylor Swift at Ford Field?

Ford Field has put together specialty cocktail drinks for the Eras Tour. Here's a list of Taylor Swift-themed drinks:

Blue Debut (Pineapple Rum, Coconut Rum, Blue Curacao & Margarita Mix with a Frozen Pineapple)



The Best Night (Citrus Vodka, Passionfruit Puree and Sprite with a Lemon Twist)



Sparkling Flyer (Gin, Lemon Juice, Grapefruit Juice and Prosecco with Lemon and Lime Wheels and a Gold Straw)



Loving Him Was... (Vodka, Strawberry Pucker and Paloma Mix with a Cherry, Watermelon Sour Patch and a Black and White Striped Straw)



James Dean Daydream (Classic Sex on the Beach with a Taylor Twist!)



Smoking Snake (A classic Whiskey Sour with a Taylor Twist!)



Lover's Lemonade (Pink Lemonade and Whiskey with a Cotton Candy Puff)



Last Great American Gin & Tonic (Gin, Blood Orange Puree, Orange Juice and Tonic with a Dried Blood Orange)



All Tequila, No Crime (A classic Margarita with a Taylor Twist!)



Midnight Mule (Vodka, Ginger Beer, Lavender Syrup and Lime Juice with a Lavender Sprig and Glitter)



Spritz (Your Version) (Your Choice of Flavored Vodka, Soda and a Splash of Lemonade with Glitter and Rock Candy)



The drinks will be available at different locations throughout the venue, so make sure to check here to find out where each drink will be.

How can I buy Taylor Swift concert merchandise?

Fans can buy merchandise early on June 8, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. People have been lined up for hours and are ready to get their merch. On the day of the shows, fans can buy merch from noon through the show. The merchandise sales will be located outside of Gate B.

Read more on the early merch sale here: Taylor Swift Eras Tour in Detroit: Ford Field hosting early merch sale Thursday

Can I bring in friendship bracelets?

Making beaded friendship bracelets referencing Taylor Swift lyrics, eras and jokes is popular among fans for the Eras Tour, and don't worry, fans in Detroit will be able to partake in the fun. The venue says they will permit friendship bracelets if they are being worn. There is no limit to the number of bracelets as long as they are worn.

Is there a waiting room for parents?

There is no waiting room for parents at Ford Field. Each person entering the venue must have a ticket to the show. Children under 17 must be accompanied by an adult over 21.

For additional information about venue regulations, visit here.