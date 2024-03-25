The Sweet 16 NCAA teams playing in March Madness 2024

Oakland upsets Kentucky in March Madness Oakland Golden Grizzlies upset Kentucky Wildcats in March Madness matchup 04:05

The opening weekend of the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament was nothing short of thrilling, and March Madness lived up to its name, delivering several upsets and controversial endings. The field of 64 has now been narrowed down to the Sweet 16.

All four No. 1 seeds — the North Carolina Tar Heels, the Connecticut Huskies, the Houston Cougars and the Purdue Boilermakers — are still in contention. The lowest seed still competing is the No. 11 seed North Carolina State Wolfpack.

Which teams made it to the Sweet 16?

North Carolina Tar Heels

Iowa State Cyclones

NC State Wolfpack

Gonzaga Bulldogs

Arizona Wildcats

Illinois Fighting Illini

Tennessee Volunteers

Purdue Boilermakers

Marquette Golden Eagles

Creighton Bluejays

Duke Blue Devils

Clemson Tigers

Alabama Crimson Tide

San Diego State Aztecs

Houston Cougars

University of Connecticut Huskies

What is the Sweet 16 bracket?

The tournament is divided into four regional brackets, with four teams remaining in each region.

In the East region:

No. 1 seed Connecticut vs. No. 5 San Diego State

No. 2 seed Iowa State vs. No. 3 seed Illinois

In the West region:

No. 1 seed North Carolina vs. No. 4 seed Alabama

No. 2 seed Arizona vs. No. 6 seed Clemson

In the South region:

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 4 Duke

No. 2. seed Marquette vs. No. 11 seed NC State

In the Midwest region:

No. 1 seed Purdue vs. No. 5 seed Gonzaga

No. 2 seed Tennessee vs. No. 3 seed Creighton

Where are Sweet 16 games being played this year?

The Sweet 16 will be played in Boston, Dallas, Detroit and Los Angeles from March 28-31.

When will we know the Elite 8 teams?

We will know all the Elite 8 teams on the evening of Friday, March 29.