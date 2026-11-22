A 75-year-old man is in critical condition after his vehicle submerged in Clarkston's Mill Pond on Saturday, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office says.

Oakland County deputies and the Independence Township Fire Department responded to the area of West Washington and North Main streets at 8:03 p.m. on Saturday in response to reports of a vehicle that had entered the pond with a driver trapped inside.

According to the sheriff's office, investigations show that the 2026 Toyota Grand Highlander got stuck near a tree after leaving a nearby parking lot. Witnesses reported seeing the driver attempting to free the vehicle before it entered the pond, according to the sheriff's office.

Lifesaving measures were initiated after the man was extracted, and he was then transported to McLaren Oakland Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition, the sheriff's office says.

The vehicle was recovered and impounded, the sheriff's office says.

Investigators believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash, and the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation, the sheriff's office says.

Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard praised the teams involved in this rescue, which included the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team, the Independence Township Fire Department, Byers Wrecker Service and the Southeast Michigan Dive Group.