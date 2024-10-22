Suspects wanted in Royal Oak car chase, shooting

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Royal Oak Police Department is still searching for the suspects who got away after a car chase and shooting over the weekend.

The story has been widely speculated about on social media.

Police say it all started on Sunday in Birmingham, Michigan, after two men left a nightclub, got into a Rolls-Royce, and then started to drive south on Woodward Avenue.

It was around 13 Mile Road when things took a dramatic turn.

"We got a call from a very frantic person saying that he was just shot at," said Lt. Rich Millard, public information officer for the Royal Oak Police Department.

Police say the men in the Rolls-Royce chased after the Dodge Charger that had shot at them.

They pursued the vehicle down 12 Mile Road and other small streets of the residential area.

"Our dispatchers were telling them to stop pursuing them. We didn't want them to pursue them for their own safety. I think the driver just wanted to keep sight of the car so we could hopefully get there and arrest them," Millard said.

Police say the cars ended up at Girard Avenue and Lauren Court. That's when the people inside the Charger drove up someone's driveway, then into their backyard, got out and ran away.

Witnesses who live nearby say the noise outside woke them up.

"I did hear a lot of yelling. I heard the words; my friend was shot up. So, I knew that it was something serious and I got away," said Royal Oak resident Joey Hamood.

Police investigated for several hours.

"It looked like an entire department of police. There were about 20 cop cars that I saw," Hamood said.

Police say it's still unclear how this all started, but no one had been shot. However, there was visible damage to the Rolls-Royce.

"Once we got there and we're inspecting the car there was at least four or five bullet holes in the passenger side," Millard said.

The owners of the Rolls-Royce are now left waiting for answers just like the people of the quiet neighborhood.

"Around here, there's not too much crime going on, so it was very bizarre," Hamood said.

Investigators have learned that the Charger had been stolen about a month ago from Rochester Hills.