Suspects facing gun charges following police chase involving stolen vehicle

(CBS DETROIT) - Two men are facing illegal weapons charges after they allegedly led police on a chase in a stolen vehicle on Saturday.

Michigan State Police troopers observed a Dodge Challenger speeding down westbound I-94 near Grand River Avenue in Detroit around 9 a.m. and a pursuit began. The stolen vehicle was tracked to a gas station on Vernor Highway and troopers took the two men into custody.

The passenger, only described as a 20 year-old man, had a loaded Glock 45 pistol and a stolen Draco pistol. Troopers also found a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic pistol in the glove compartment. Neither men had a CPL.

Both suspects are lodged in the Detroit Detention Center pending prosecutor's review.

