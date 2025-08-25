Suspected drunk driver strikes deputies' SUV, another car on traffic stop

Two Livingston County, Michigan, deputies and a motorist who was on a highway shoulder for a traffic stop narrowly escaped injury when a suspected drunk driver smashed into the scene.

"We are grateful no significant injuries were sustained by anyone involved," said the report posted on the Livingston County Sheriff's Office social media.

The close call happened at 11:50 p.m. Aug. 14 on northbound U.S. 23 near Clyde Road. The images shared by the department showed two deputies walking up to the stopped vehicle along its passenger side, and one officer asked the driver about an expired plate. The county patrol SUV was behind the car that was stopped.

While both officers were still outside, and the driver they were speaking to was seated inside, another motorist sideswiped both the patrol SUV and the stopped vehicle. The approaching vehicle then slid along the highway until it stopped.

One of the deputies radioed back with a priority message request.

"We just had a car crash into ours. We're northbound 23 just past Clyde. Send EMS," he said.

The driver who crashed into the scene had a breathalyzer test result of .20%, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office said. The legal blood alcohol limit for adult drivers in Michigan is .08%.

"This incident serves as a stark reminder during our ongoing #DriveSoberOrGetPulledOver campaign that impaired driving doesn't just put the driver at risk — it endangers everyone on our roads, including the first responders working to keep our community safe," the report said. "Make the right choice. Plan ahead. Call a ride. Save lives."