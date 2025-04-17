Suspected drive-by shooting on Lodge Freeway under investigation

Tracking storms for Friday into Saturday. NEXT Weather Forecast

A report of a suspected drive-by shooting resulted in the temporary closure of Lodge Freeway in Metro Detroit Wednesday night.

There were no injuries from the incident.

The Michigan State Police, Metro South Post, said a driver called 911 about 7:10 p.m. Wednesday to report to the Detroit Regional Communications Center that they believed their vehicle was shot at.

Troopers went to the area and spoke with the driver, who said he saw a black Dodge Nitro driving recklessly southbound on the Lodge near Livernois. The Dodge was passing him when the front seat passenger pulled out a firearm, fired one shot at his car, and continued on.

There was no damage found to the victim's car.

The southbound lanes of the Lodge were shut down, with traffic ramping off at Linwood Road, so that troopers could search for shell casings or other evidence. The Lodge was allowed to reopen about 9:45 p.m.

The investigation is continuing.