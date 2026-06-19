Suspect shot by bail bond agent at Roseville gas station while trying to flee custody, police say

A shooting erupted during a violent altercation on Thursday outside a gas station in Roseville, Michigan, after bail bond agents spotted someone who had skipped bail.

The Roseville Police Department said the wanted man, who was injured in the shooting, skipped bail on June 9.

Agents from the bail bond company tracked him to the Marathon gas station at 12 Mile Road and Interstate 94, where they saw the man standing outside a vehicle and talking to another man.

Police said the bail agents positioned their vehicles to block the man's vehicle and exited their vehicles in an attempt to take him into custody. The man then got back into his vehicle and tried to escape by driving away.

During that attempt, the man pinned a bail bond agent who was standing between the vehicles. The man then accelerated his vehicle, trying to push the bail agent's vehicle away.

Another bail agent broke the front driver-side window of the suspect's vehicle and tried to shift the vehicle's transmission into park. Police said the bail agent and driver fought, and the agent fired one round, with the bullet striking the suspect in the arm. The bail agents then got the man into handcuffs.

By this time, multiple police officers had arrived on the scene, according to a convenience store clerk who witnessed the commotion outside.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital for treatment while remaining in police custody.

All bail agents involved in this call are licensed by the state of Michigan and hold Michigan concealed pistol license credentials, the police department said.

Detectives from the Roseville Police Department will consult with the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office regarding possible charges.