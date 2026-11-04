Suspect identified in bomb threat at Wayne County polling location, police say

A suspect has been identified in a bomb threat that resulted in the evacuation of Carlson High School in Wayne County, Michigan, while it was in use as a polling place on Election Day.

The threat was reported on Tuesday afternoon at the school along West Jefferson Avenue in Gibraltar. Authorities decided to evacuate the building and searched the area with K-9 teams.

The building was briefly evacuated about 5 p.m., but voting was allowed to resume outside the building. The location was a voting site for Brownstown Township precincts 8 and 11, the Brownstown Township Police Department said. Voting was scheduled to continue until 8 p.m.

"A suspect has been identified, and the matter has been referred to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for review of potential charges," Gibraltar city officials said later. "We understand that situations like this can create fear and uncertainty, and we want to reassure residents, students, staff, and families that the high school has been determined to be safe."

Law enforcement teams called to the scene or otherwise assisting included Gibraltar Police, Brownstown Township Police, Wayne County Sheriff's Office, Wayne County Airport Authority Police, Michigan State Police and Woodhaven Police Department.

Carlson High School is part of the Gibraltar School District. There was no school for students on Tuesday because of Election Day, according to the school's website.

The above video originally aired on Nov. 3, 2026.