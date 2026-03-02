Suspect in fatal shooting taken into custody after pursuit on I-94, state police say

One man is dead after a shooting early Monday in Detroit, with the suspect taken into custody after a police pursuit led into Washtenaw County.

The pursuit of the suspect along Interstate 94 and local roads resulted in damage to two Michigan State Police patrol cars, state troopers said.

The shooting happened about 3:30 a.m. in the 18800 block of Hasse Street in the northeast area of the city. Detroit Police asked Michigan State Police for assistance with the homicide investigation, particularly to look for the suspect in the area of I-94 near Van Dyke Road.

State police said they saw the man suspected to be involved in the shooting westbound in a vehicle on I-94 near Haggerty Road and attempted a traffic stop. The suspect instead drove away.

State police followed the suspect westbound on I-94 into Washtenaw County. The driver got off the interstate at Ann Arbor Saline Road, then tried to do a U-turn. At that point, police were able to box his vehicle in and bring it to a stop.

Two Michigan State Police patrol cars were damaged during the incident, troopers said.

The suspect, described as a 38-year-old Warren man, was cleared medically on scene and taken into custody without further incident. He is now in custody of the Detroit Police Homicide Unit.

"As we often see, crime does not recognize city and county borders," Michigan State Police F/Lt. Mike Shaw said. "This was just another of many examples of teamwork between MSP and local police to keep Michiganders safe."

Further information about the shooting was not immediately available.