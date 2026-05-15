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Suspect dead after shooting in Waterford involving state police, troopers say

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Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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A suspect is dead after a shooting involving a Michigan State Police Thursday night in Waterford, the agency said. 

The Metro South post troopers were on the scene when the shooting happened about 9:35 p.m., MSP's Second District said. The MSP Third District Special Investigation Section has been assigned to review the incident, state police said. 

The suspect is dead, officers said. There were no injuries to law enforcement or other people as a result of the incident in Oakland County. 

Additional details have not yet been provided. 

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