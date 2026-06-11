Suspect charged in Farmington Hills park murder, denied bond

The Farmington Hills Police Department has arrested a 23-year-old Farmington Hills man after a man's body was found on May 3 at Woodland Hills Park.

The suspect, Gabriel Antonio Bercea, is charged with one count of second-degree murder. Bercea was arrested on Monday at his place of employment in Wixom.

During a video arraignment hearing Thursday morning in the 47th District Court, the magistrate entered a not guilty plea on Bercea's behalf.

Farmington Hills police have, in the meantime identified the victim as 65-year-old Richard Alan Harris of Farmington Hills.

The Farmington Hills Police Department hosts a press conference June 11, 2026, on a homicide investigation. City of Farmington Hills, Michigan

"I want to thank our community for placing their trust in us throughout this investigation and for the overwhelming support and cooperation shown to our investigators," said Farmington Hills Police Chief John Piggott. "This case may not have been solved without the community's assistance. Farmington Hills remains a safe community because our residents are active partners in our community policing philosophy. I also want to recognize our investigators, who worked tirelessly, following every lead and every tip to bring this case to an arrest and prosecution."

A probable cause conference is set for June 24. The magistrate denied bond at this time, and Bercea was remanded to the Oakland County Jail.

Woodland Hills Park, on Farmington Road south of Interstate 696, is a nature park with walking trails. It is part of the Farmington Hills Parks and Recreation Department.

The above video originally aired on May 4, 2026.