Suspect barricades self in Ypsilanti Township apartment after fatal stabbing

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 44-year-old man was killed in a stabbing Thursday morning, and the suspect barricaded himself in an apartment in Ypsilanti Township, authorities said.

Early Thursday morning, Washtenaw County deputies responded to the 2000 block of International Drive in Ypsilanti Township on reports of a stabbing.

A 44-year-old man was killed in the stabbing, but authorities say details surrounding the stabbing are unclear.

A 27-year-old suspect has been identified. Authorities say he is armed and has barricaded himself in a nearby apartment.

He originally had another person barricaded in the apartment with him, but the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office released an update and said that individual has been evacuated.

In addition, neighbors were evacuated. Part of the apartment complex is inaccessible, and authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

No other information has been released at this time.