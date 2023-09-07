Suspect arrested in connection to setting Michigan State Police patrol vehicles on fire

(CBS DETROIT) - State police announced Thursday afternoon that a suspect has been arrested in connection to setting patrol vehicles on fire at the Sault Ste. Marie Post.

According to MSP, they found the suspect at a property on Riverside Drive, which is located in the Sault Ste. Marie area. They say more information will be released.

On Wednesday, authorities announced that at about 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 6, four cruisers were set on fire at the Sault Ste. Marie Post and some were struck by rifle rounds.

Michigan State Police Lt. Mark Giannunzio said the incident happened in an area that the public can easily access.

Footage showed that the suspect wore camouflage during the attack, and he was considered armed and dangerous while state police worked to locate him.

