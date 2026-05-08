Suspect accused of setting fire inside Detroit's Huntington Place arrested

A suspect who was accused of setting a fire inside Huntington Place was taken into custody.

According to the Detroit Fire Department, authorities received a tip from someone who saw the incident on the news and recognized the suspect. Details on the arrest were not immediately released.

The fire department says more information will be released once the suspect is officially charged.

Detroit police say that on April 28, the suspect was caught on camera entering the first floor of the building and pouring three water bottles of what is believed to be gasoline on the carpet.

The video then showed him walking toward an exit, throwing something on the floor that ignites a fire and leaving the area. Huntington Place security immediately responded to the scene and put out the blaze with fire extinguishers.

Police say the fire was isolated to that area and the damage was not extensive.

Huntington Place says the fire did not impact staff, guests or scheduled events. In a statement, it said that it maintains "a strong and collaborative relationship with the Detroit Police Department and the Detroit Fire Department, including the Fire Investigation Division, which is currently leading the investigation into an incident that occurred on April 28 at the convention center."