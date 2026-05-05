Suspect caught on camera pouring gasoline, starting fire inside Huntington Place

The Detroit Police Department is seeking information as to who used gasoline in an attempt to set a fire at Huntington Place.

A press conference is expected on Tuesday afternoon, during which the department will discuss the case.

The incident was caught on security video.

The concourse at Huntington Place convention center in Detroit where someone attempted to start a fire on April 28, 2026. Detroit Police Department

Shortly before 9 a.m. on April 28, police said, a man can be seen entering the concourse on the first floor of Huntington Place. He pulls water bottles believed to contain gasoline from a bag and splashes the liquid in all directions across the carpet.

The video then shows him walking toward an exit, throwing something on the floor that starts a fire and leaving the area.

Huntington Place security immediately responded to the scene and put out the blaze.

"Thankfully, the fire itself did minimal damage, and no one was hurt," police said.

The man was seen on security images wearing all black clothing and a gray mask. His backpack was black, with several white logos.

Police said a reward will be offered for information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be made to the Detroit Police Department's Fire Investigation Division at 313-596-2940, the department's arson tip line at 313-628-2900, or arsontips@detroitmi.gov, or to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.

The Huntington Place convention center in downtown Detroit, formerly known as Cobo Hall, is a venue that welcomes over a million visitors a year for events such as the Detroit Auto Show.