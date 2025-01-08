Suspect taken into custody in disappearance of Warren woman

Search intensifies for missing Michigan woman after police recover her car

(CBS DETROIT) - A suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the disappearance of 30-year-old Ashley Elkins, who was reported missing on Jan. 3, Roseville police said on Wednesday.

A family attorney confirmed to CBS News Detroit that Elkin's ex-boyfriend was arrested in Flint. The Roseville Police Department said the individual is expected to be arraigned Thursday morning.

Elkins, a mother of two, was last seen on the morning of Jan. 2 leaving her Warren home in a grey 2010 Chevy Malibu. Family told CBS News Detroit on Monday that her cellphone had last pinged at her ex-boyfriend's apartment complex in Roseville, where authorities were actively searching Tuesday night.

Roseville Police Chief Mitchell Berlin confirmed Wednesday that detectives recovered Elkins' vehicle in the area of 13 Mile and Little Mack in Roseville as well as a trash dumpster from the Hampton Court Apartments. Neither Elkins nor her ex-boyfriend were located at the apartments.

Police say there is a "strong possibility" that foul play is involved in this case and that it most likely occurred at the Hampton Court Apartments and that "significant evidence, including forensics," was recovered at the apartment complex.

Elkins is described as 5 foot 2, about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Warren Police Department or the Roseville Police Department.

This story is developing. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.