Search intensifies for missing Warren woman after police recover her car

(CBS DETROIT) — The search for a missing mother from Warren intensified Tuesday night.

The search appeared to center around an apartment complex, where the woman's family says an ex-boyfriend lives.

Thirty-year-old Ashley Elkins, a mother of two, was last seen on the morning of Jan. 2 leaving her Warren home in a grey 2010 Chevy Malibu.

Family told CBS News Detroit on Monday that her cellphone had last pinged at her ex-boyfriend's apartment complex in Roseville, where authorities were actively searching Tuesday night.

Roseville Police Chief Mitchell Berlin confirmed Wednesday morning that detectives located Elkins' vehicle at an apartment complex near 13 Mile and Little Mack in Roseville.

We are actively investigating the disappearance of Ashley Elkins and did execute two search warrants yesterday at two separate residences," Berlin said. "We are working this as a joint investigation with the Warren Police Department, and we sought the assistance of the Michigan State Police Crime Scene Team also."

Elkins' mother, Monika Elkins, says her daughter had just gotten her blackjack dealer license. Her first day was supposed to be the day she went missing.

"I text her that day because I had a dream that her car was missing," said Monika Elkins. "She text me back and said, "Ah man, and I haven't heard nothing since."

Monika Elkins said that's the last time anyone has heard from the missing mother of two.

"We've been searching our own since day one," Monika Elkins said. "I was out the first day by myself riding around looking until 7 o'clock in the morning. But we need 10 more cars looking, 200 cars looking."

Elkins' family says she was last seen wearing an all-black outfit.

If you have any information on this case, you're urged to call the Warren Police Department or the Roseville Police Department.