Suspect arrested for inappropriately touching women while riding a bike in Ferndale

(CBS DETROIT) - Ferndale police have arrested a juvenile suspect accused of inappropriately touching women while passing them on a bike.

Investigators say the suspect allegedly targeted women walking alone. Four incidents occurred in July, August and October in various locations throughout Ferndale.

On Thursday, another victim came forward and said the suspect touched her in July in the area of Livernois and Fielding.

"We take these incidents very seriously and are committed to ensuring the safety of our community. I commend the individuals who bravely came forward to report these incidents, as their courage has been essential to this investigation. I also want to express my sincere gratitude to our investigators for their diligent work in advancing this case," said Chief Dennis Emmi of the Ferndale Police Department.

Officials say the four cases have been submitted to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office. Charges are currently pending.