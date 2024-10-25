Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect arrested for inappropriately touching women while riding a bike in Ferndale

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

MSU asks judge to dismiss Mel Tucker's lawsuit, Trump, Harris return to state and more top stories
MSU asks judge to dismiss Mel Tucker's lawsuit, Trump, Harris return to state and more top stories 02:38

(CBS DETROIT) - Ferndale police have arrested a juvenile suspect accused of inappropriately touching women while passing them on a bike.

Investigators say the suspect allegedly targeted women walking alone. Four incidents occurred in July, August and October in various locations throughout Ferndale.

On Thursday, another victim came forward and said the suspect touched her in July in the area of Livernois and Fielding. 

"We take these incidents very seriously and are committed to ensuring the safety of our community. I commend the individuals who bravely came forward to report these incidents, as their courage has been essential to this investigation. I also want to express my sincere gratitude to our investigators for their diligent work in advancing this case," said Chief Dennis Emmi of the Ferndale Police Department.

Officials say the four cases have been submitted to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office. Charges are currently pending. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.