Suspect, 22, arrested in shooting outside Warren high school

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A suspect was arrested in connection with the shots fired outside of a Warren high school earlier this week.

Warren police arrested the suspect, identified as a 22-year-old from Detroit, on Thursday at his job in Farmington, according to a press release. At the time of the arrest, police recovered a semi-automatic pistol that is believed to have been used in the shooting.

Police responded to shots fired on Monday in the parking lot of Michigan Collegiate High School in Warren.

Investigators say a student at the school was suspended earlier that day due to a fight. The student was an associate of the shooter, who was accompanied by other people at the school in retaliation.

Police say an altercation occurred at dismissal between two groups near the school busses. That's when the suspect allegedly pulled out the gun and fired shots in the air before fleeing the scene.

No one was injured in the shooting.

The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, is scheduled to appear for an arrangement on Friday.

"The suspect was arrested based on a 4-count warrant authorized by the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office which includes 2 felony and 2 misdemeanor charges. Brazen acts like this are completely unacceptable and will never be tolerated. Students have a right to feel safe at school," said Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer in a statement.

"That sense of safety was needlessly shattered by this reckless act. Any act of violence on school grounds will always be aggressively pursued by the Warren Police Department. The Warren Police Department will continue to act as a partner to our educational institutions to provide guidance and resources to prevent such acts from occurring in the future. I commend the great work performed by our Detectives and Special Operations members in bringing this case to a quick and safe resolution."