No one hurt after shots fired in parking lot of Warren high school

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Warren police responded to shots fired in the parking lot of Warren Michigan Collegiate High School at about 2:40 p.m. Monday.

Police say the incident started as a fight among some high school students, but that the person that fired the shots was not a student of the high school.

Police say what they saw on security footage was a suspect approaching the fight, pulling out what appears to be a 9mm handgun from his waistband, and then firing six shots.

No one was injured in the shooting.

"We're extremely lucky," said Warren Police Captain Charles Rushton. "There were three busloads of students right there, and six shots fired within a couple of feet of the buses. I believe we just got lucky today."

Police say one or two of the students involved in the initial incident was in an altercation earlier in the day at the school and that they were suspended. Officials say the shooting appears to be part of a planned fight that was set to take place after school.

Police are reviewing bus and security footage from nearby businesses to gather more information on the suspect and the suspect's vehicle.

They say the shooting suspect appears to be someone in their late teens or early 20s.

If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to call the Warren Police Department.