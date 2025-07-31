Surveying company officials plead guilty to overbilling on Michigan highway projects

Five people connected to a Michigan surveying firm have pleaded guilty to charges relating to overbilling on highway construction projects, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan said

Anthony Thelen, 47, of Pewamo, current co-owner and executive of Surveying Solutions Inc., along with Adam Ball, 48, of Saginaw, a former owner and executive of the company based in Standish, were among those who pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to defraud the United States in this case, Wednesday's press release said.

Earlier in the week, Jeffrey Bartlett, 52, of Standish; Andrew Semenchuk, 53, of Rives Junction; and Brian Bartlett, 50, of Bentley, also pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States. The Bartletts are among the current owners and executives of the company; Semenchuk is a former owner and executive.

From about February 2011 through July 2019, the district attorney's report said, the co-defendants "engaged in fraudulent overbilling," during which the Michigan Department of Transportation directed millions of dollars of overpayments to the company.

A large portion of that money was then redistributed among the defendants.

These contracts were paid for almost entirely by federal funds through the U.S. Department of Transportation.

As part of its non-prosecution agreement, Surveying Solutions Inc. will participate in a compliance program and pay a $1.1 million penalty. The district attorney's office noted that the company has cooperated with federal agencies during the investigation of this case and implemented remedial measures that included reorganizing under new management.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Department of Transportation were involved in investigating the case.