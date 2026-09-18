Sunny weather forecast for Friday; but Metro Detroit to get rain on the weekend

If you're looking for sunshine in Metro Detroit, Friday is the day to seek it out.

There will be plenty of sun during the day on Friday, with temperatures around 73 degrees by the afternoon.

But as the weekend settles in, showers will become widespread on Saturday and linger into Sunday morning. Temperatures over the weekend will remain mostly in the 60s, with breezy conditions at times, creating a distinctly early-fall atmosphere.

The 7-day forecast for Metro Detroit as of Sept. 18, 2026. CBS News Detroit

Looking ahead, the weather pattern remains cool and occasionally showery into next week, with overnight temperatures dipping into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Fall officially begins on Sept. 22.

Closings and cancellations

The USPBL Fall Music Classic at UWM Field on Auburn Road in Utica, set for Friday through Sunday, has been canceled because of the weather and will be rescheduled for 2027. The Gene Simmons Band was among the scheduled acts.