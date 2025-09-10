Sumpter Township shooting suspect accused of following people from Canton movie theater

Charges expected in Canton woman's death; reward on vandalism to Warren mosque; other top stories

A 22-year-old man faces assault with intent to murder and related charges in the aftermath of a shooting Sunday night in Wayne County, Michigan.

The victim, a 40-year-old man, was shot twice, once in the chest and then with a graze wound to a cheek, Sumpter Township police said. The man was taken by medics to an area hospital.

Police were called about 11 p.m. Sunday to the 46000 block of Reed Street on a report of a shooting. But the circumstances leading up to the incident started earlier at the Emagine Theater in Canton.

Police said the suspect had contact with another man and a woman at the theater, then followed the two about 18 miles to the home in Sumpter Township. On their arrival, the woman called ahead to let someone at the home know what was happening. A man then left the house and told the suspect to leave, according to investigators.

Police said the suspect, who was still seated in his vehicle, pulled out a handgun and shot the victim, who was standing in the front yard.

The suspect, police say, then drove to a nearby location, where he was taken into custody. The handgun believed to be used in the shooting was recovered, and the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office reviewed the case.

Dominic Michael McBride, 22, of Wayne, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and felony firearm.

McBride's was set at $500,000, court records show. A probable cause conference is set for Sept. 2, and a preliminary exam is on Oct. 1.