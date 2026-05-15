Summer surge with storm risk coming to Southeast Michigan this weekend

A significant weather shift is heading to Southeast Michigan over the next few days.

We are swapping our mild mid-May spring air for a distinct taste of early summer, bringing a surge of heat, rising humidity and a thunderstorm threat to round out the forecast period.

Here is a breakdown of what you can expect across the region from now through Tuesday.

The weekend

While Friday finishes on a comfy note with highs hovering around, a summer-like pattern officially gets Saturday underway as warmer air begins to pump into the state.

Temperatures will spike significantly starting Saturday, climbing to a high near 79 degrees. However, the warm-up comes with wet weather.

Expect showers to move through the area in the morning, with a couple of small storms possible. A mix of sun and clouds will dominate the sky on Sunday.

Highs will once again hold steady near a warm 79 degrees. Keep an eye out for a few isolated pop-up showers or a brief rumble of thunder later in the day.

Monday heat

Monday is shaping up to be the hottest day of the stretch, offering a true mid-summer feel across Southeast Michigan.

Highs are expected to soar to the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies, with overnight lows staying mild in the mid 60s.

Expect a gusty day with southwest winds helping pull that warm, moist air directly into the region.

Monday night and Tuesday

The heat will break slightly on Tuesday as a stronger weather system tracks across the Great Lakes. Widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected to move through the region overnight and into the day.

Given the heat and moisture built up over the weekend and Monday, these storms will have some instability to work with.

Heavy downpours, lightning, and gusty winds are possible, and while the primary severe risk is just to our west, we may see a couple of strong storms.

Highs will reach the low to mid 80s before a cold front drops Tuesday night's lows back down, clearing the way for a cooler, quieter midweek.