9-year-old scores tickets to first Detroit Lions game after giving back

Michigan boy, 9, receives tickets to his first Detroit Lions game after giving back

CLARKSTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 9-year-old boy's good deed of giving back has scored him Detroit Lions tickets to this weekend's game.

This Sunday at Ford Field, third grader Mason Bonds is gearing up for his first Lions game ever.

Pine Knob Elementary

"So, I'm going to get signatures from players, and I'm going to go out to the field," said Mason.

Mason's school, Pine Knob Elementary in Clarkston, recently hosted a food drive. The winner would take home three tickets to see the Lions this weekend, including three field passes.

"We brought in over 9,000 items in total which equaled over 6,000 pounds of food items," said Pine Knob Elementary board member Katrina Rivenburgh.

Mason made it his mission to take home the win. He went door to door to collect cans from neighbors then used that money to buy even more food.

"Me and my friend were neck-and-neck probably. He got 377. I got 411 (food items)," said Mason.

Mason says it took him two weeks to collect non-perishable food items, including canned goods to donate to Lighthouse, a local nonprofit that helps families facing financial hardship.

Pine Knob Elementary

"When I first talked to him and asked him if he was excited about the Lions tickets, he was excited that he was able to collect food for people in need. That was the first thing he said. So, this is going to help us to fill well over two hundred boxes of food for people," said the Rev. Bob Hegdal, pastor at Calvary Lutheran Church.

A great cause in the community with a 9-year-old Lions fan leading the charge.

"It's very exciting to help all like people in need," said Mason.

The food drive was sponsored by Driven Engineered Solutions, which has a partnership with Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who faced food scarcity as a child and is committed to giving back to the community.