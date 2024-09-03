Strike looms as Oakland University, faculty union negotiate contract

ROCHESTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Since June, Oakland University and union faculty have been trying to reach a deal on contract negotiations before the start of classes on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

Tuesday is the final day to negotiate, and if no middle ground is met, professors may go on strike.

"Hopefully, they'll come up with a deal, but we'll see," said Oakland University Employee Peter Durham.

Durham hopes the union faculty receives the salary boost he feels they deserve.

"They've been doing a great job over the last couple years, so hopefully they will," Durham said.

The university's latest offer, which they remain firm on, includes a 16% increase in base pay for full-time professors and part-time special lecturers as part of a 21% total compensation increase over the next five years.

However, the union says that's not going to cut it. They're asking for a 20% base pay hike over that same period.

"I think what could happen is probably three options…they don't agree, and they decide to strike, they agree to a contract, or they could agree to keep negotiating while school starts and kind of work through it that way," said Oakland University Spokesperson Brian Bierley.

Both sides have found common ground on most issues including increases to faculty travel, research funds and raises for faculty promotions.

The only sticking point is the money. Bierley says he feels confident campus leaders will strike a deal on Tuesday.

"I'm still cautiously optimistic that we're going to find a solution by the end of the day today," Bierley stated.

Negotiations started at 10 a.m. and are being led by a mediator.

Both sides agree that reaching a deal before classes resume on Wednesday remains their top priority.

Stay with CBS News Detroit for updates on this developing story.