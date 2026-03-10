Watch CBS News
GLWA asks Metro Detroit residents to be on the lookout for stormwater flooding

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

CBS Detroit

Stormy weather that is in the forecast for Southeast Michigan on Tuesday could include heavy rainfall, and with that comes reminders from local authorities about the potential for flooding. 

The Great Lakes Water Authority, the agency that handles water and wastewater services for much of the Metro Detroit region, is asking residents to be on the lookout for weather-related issues. 

Those who live in low-lying areas, or who have experienced stormwater flooding in the past, should remove any items of value from their basements out of an abundance of caution, GWLA said. 

"The regional system is currently in dry condition and operating as designed. GLWA's operations team is actively monitoring the evolving forecast and is prepared to respond swiftly to any weather-related impacts," the agency added. 

