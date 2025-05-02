Two Indiana residents charged with storage unit break-ins in Metro Detroit

Two Indiana residents have been arrested in connection with a series of storage unit break-ins in Wayne County, Michigan.

"To date, investigators have identified over 30 victims and believe additional victims may exist," the Canton Police Department said in its report on the case.

The department's Investigative Bureau started looking into the incidents in April after learning about a series of break-ins at storage facilities near Joy Road and Haggerty Road in Canton Township, according to the press release.

Officers then determined two people were persons of interest.

One of them, Umar Long, 45, of Indianapolis, was apprehended and taken into custody on April 27 during a storage unit break-in in progress, the report said.

A search warrant was served at a nearby hotel, which resulted in both his arrest and the recovery of tens of thousands of dollars' worth of stolen property.

The investigation then also led to the arrest of Michelle Gilbert, 41, also of Indianapolis.

Both of them now face the following charges filed by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office:

Larceny $20,000 or more – a 10-year felony.

Receiving and concealing stolen property $20,000 or more – a 10-year felony.

Five counts of breaking and entering – each a 10-year felony.

Arraignment hearings took place on April 29 at the 35th District Court. Bond was set at $50,000 cash. Their next court hearings are May 9 in district court.

The Canton Police Department asks anyone who thinks they may also be a victim in this case to contact the department at 734-394-5400.