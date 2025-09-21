Man in custody after vehicle reported stolen from Ohio found in Monroe County, Michigan

Man shot by Detroit police, fire tears through apartment building, other top stories

An Ohio man was taken into custody on Saturday after a vehicle that was reported stolen from Toledo was located in Bedford Township, Michigan.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a call at 8:02 a.m. from Toledo police about a stolen 2008 Nissan that entered Michigan. Authorities say the owner was able to track the car's location and alerted police.

A deputy found the vehicle in the area of Samaria Road and followed it. The car stopped at a Sunoco gas station on Lewis Avenue in Temperance. Deputies approached the car and took the driver into custody.

The driver was described as a 35-year-old man from Toledo. A passenger, identified as a 28-year-old woman from Toledo, was transported to her home and released.

It is unknown if the driver will face any charges.