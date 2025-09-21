Man in custody after vehicle reported stolen from Ohio found in Monroe County, Michigan
An Ohio man was taken into custody on Saturday after a vehicle that was reported stolen from Toledo was located in Bedford Township, Michigan.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a call at 8:02 a.m. from Toledo police about a stolen 2008 Nissan that entered Michigan. Authorities say the owner was able to track the car's location and alerted police.
A deputy found the vehicle in the area of Samaria Road and followed it. The car stopped at a Sunoco gas station on Lewis Avenue in Temperance. Deputies approached the car and took the driver into custody.
The driver was described as a 35-year-old man from Toledo. A passenger, identified as a 28-year-old woman from Toledo, was transported to her home and released.
It is unknown if the driver will face any charges.