Three arrested after thousands of dollars in vape pens stolen from Monroe gas station

Farmington Hills homeowners fed up with deer overpopulation and more top stories

Farmington Hills homeowners fed up with deer overpopulation and more top stories

Farmington Hills homeowners fed up with deer overpopulation and more top stories

Three teenagers are in custody after police investigated an overnight gas station break-in in Monroe, Michigan.

The break-in and theft was reported Saturday by the owner of the Mobil Gas Station at West Elm Avenue and North Roessler Street, according to a Monroe Police Department report. Security video from the store showed three individuals stealing a "significant number" of vape pens after entering the building when the store was closed overnight. The suspects then returned an hour later to steal more vape pins.

Estimated value of the stolen property "exceeds several thousand dollars," the report said.

Detectives were called to the scene and were able to identify and locate the suspects: one 17-year-old and two 16-year-olds, all from the Monroe area. With the use of search warrants, officers recovered some of the stolen property and found evidence linked to the crime.

All three teens were arrested and taken to Monroe County Youth Center.

"We commend our detectives for their thorough investigation of this case," the city police department said in its report.