Stolen pickup recovered in Detroit after license plate reader detected the vehicle

Plans to fund school meals in state budget; Tigers play Guardians in wild card; other top stories

Plans to fund school meals in state budget; Tigers play Guardians in wild card; other top stories

Plans to fund school meals in state budget; Tigers play Guardians in wild card; other top stories

Michigan State Police report a stolen pickup truck was detected and recovered Wednesday in Detroit through the use of a license plate reader camera.

Troopers from the Metro South post said they were on patrol when the license plate reader camera system issued a notification of a a reported stolen vehicle in the area of Schaefer Road and Interstate 96. Once police verified the truck was listed stolen by Taylor Police Department, troopers started following the vehicle and called for additional assistance.

The driver pulled over at a gas station at Joy and Greenfield Roads in Detroit, where officers positioned patrol cars and turned on emergency lights.

Police said when troopers got out of the patrol cars to talk to the driver, the suspect put the truck in reverse and struck one of the patrol cars. Then he tried to drive forward, but a trooper used a taser and was able to stop the man.

The driver, an 18-year-old Detroit resident, was then taken into custody and lodged at Detroit Detention Center. Charges are pending a prosecutor review. Police said an 18-year-old woman and a 1-year-old boy were both passengers in the pickup. None of them were injured in the collision.

The stolen pickup was towed from the scene and Taylor Police will continue the investigation.

"Great work by troopers to take this suspect into custody without any injuries to the public or the suspect," Michigan State Police F/Lt Mike Shaw said.