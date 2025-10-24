Suspect steals ambulance with patient inside, crashes into vehicle at Novi-Northville city border, police say

Police arrested a suspect after they allegedly stole an ambulance from a crash scene with a patient inside and collided with another vehicle on Friday at the Novi-Northville city border.

Novi Police Chief Erick Zinser says at about 3:15 p.m., officers responded to the first crash at 10 Mile and Novi roads. The driver, who they say was at fault, got into one of Medstar's ambulances at the scene and took off while a paramedic was treating a patient inside.

Police say officers pursued the ambulance before it collided with another vehicle at Eight Mile and Beck Road. Novi police say the suspect attempted to run away but was taken into custody.

According to Medstar, the paramedic and patient who were in the ambulance were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver who was hit by the ambulance was also being treated for minor injuries.

Medstar says the ambulance is a "total loss."

"We are grateful for the safety of our crew, the response of our partner agencies, and the bystanders who helped," said Medstar CEO Kolby Miller in a statement. "We are working with Novi and Northville Police Departments in the investigation."

This story is developing.