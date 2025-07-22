Trail repairs continue at Sterling State Park, one fishing pier now is closed

Another section of Sterling State Park in Monroe County has been closed off as the Michigan Department of Natural Resources continues a series of trail and parking area repairs.

The trail closings this season are restricting much of the area around Hunt Club Marsh, North Lagoon and South Lagoon that are popular for running, bicycling, bird watching and dog walking. The work includes shoreline stabilization, erosion control, tree root removal and bridge repairs. The goal is to reopen that area in mid-August.

The lagoon and fishing area at Sterling State Park in Monroe, Michigan, as seen on March 25, 2025. Paula Wethington

The trails that remain open are along the beach, campground and boat launch sections of the park near Lake Erie.

"While significant progress has been made, there's still more to do," the park posted on social media Saturday.

The new closings that started Tuesday include the Trailhead Parking Lot and the south fishing pier. Contractors are now working on the replacement of the fishing pier area near that parking lot.

The north fishing pier will remain open, but anglers will need to park at the beach parking lot and then walk over, the park said.

Sterling State Park is near Monroe in Frenchtown Township, east of Interstate 75's Exit 15.