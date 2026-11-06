Sterling Heights considering possible rail service line to downtown Detroit

A white paper presented to city officials this week in Sterling Heights examines whether an existing freight rail corridor in Macomb County could be preserved for a potential future passenger rail service.

"Oh man, the commute would be wonderful," said Sterling Heights resident Nekita Lovelace.

At a city council meeting earlier this week, City Manager Mark Vanderpool said that officials are focused on preserving the Conrail Corridor through Sterling Heights and Warren, an already existing 26-mile rail line currently used for manufacturing. But as some portions of that rail are being dismantled, the city says that keeping the corridor intact would allow for future transportation options, such as passenger rail.

"Now, some may say, 'Well, that's really far-fetched; could that ever happen in Sterling Heights?' And the answer is absolutely. We have the backbone right here in our city," said Vanderpool.

City management intern Noor Matti gave a presentation at the city council meeting, saying that the potential passenger rail would be an opportunity not just for commuters but for Macomb County Residents who go to Detroit for entertainment.

"You know, people go to these games and drink. So why are we not making it safer by parking our cars in the suburbs and go down and have a great game and sober up by the time you get back to your car," Matti said.

The paper presented proposed passenger rail stops on 18 Mile Road in Sterling Heights, in the General Motors Technical Center area in Warren and in the Eight Mile Road area.

"Imagine residents of Sterling Heights being able to board a train in their own community. Connect to downtown Detroit, the airport, or Amtrak service to Chicago and beyond," Amtrak conductor Nate Hatton said.

The city says it hopes to secure funding for a feasibility study within the next six to 12 months.