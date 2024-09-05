Sterling Heights police still searching for suspect in high-speed chase

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities in Sterling Heights are still searching for a suspect involved in a high-speed vehicle pursuit that ended in a foot chase.

It started when police FLOCK cameras spotted a stolen black Kia around 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday, which turned into a high-speed pursuit through Sterling Heights.

An image captured from police dashcam video during the pursuit. Sterling Heights Police Department

"They were going through red lights, and actually speeds got up to 100 miles per hour," said Sterling Heights Police Captain Mario Bastianelli.

Bastianelli says the vehicle tried escaping police, weaving dangerously through neighborhoods, and even turned its lights off to drive into oncoming traffic.

"Just completely all-out recklessness and danger to the public and our officers," Bastianelli said.

The driver eventually lost control, smashing into the front of a business called Paris Glass off Van Dyke in Utica.

A photo captured by an employee at a business next door to Paris Glass of the aftermath of the crash. Sarah Wolfe

"As soon as they crashed, three subjects got out, ended up running in different directions," said Bastianelli.

Two 16-year-olds were arrested. A third suspect has yet to be caught.

"We're in the mix still working on identifying the third suspect, and it's no doubt that we'll get him in custody soon," said Bastianelli.

Bastianelli says no one was hurt and applauds his officers for their quick response.

The business, Paris Glass, located off Van Dyke in Utica that the vehicle involved in the high-speed chase smashed into on Wednesday morning. CBS Detroit

"These guys were not from the city. They're driving a stolen Kia at 3:15. There's no doubt that they were in this area to try to continue their criminal spree. The perspective that bad guys they come to Sterling Heights that they're just going to run, be reckless, and we're not going to chase them... I can assure you that that's not the case. We're going to chase you to the wheels fall off and you're in custody," Bastianelli said.

The two 16-year-olds who were caught are being held at the Macomb County Juvenile Detention Center.

As far as the third suspect, police say they're still investigating.