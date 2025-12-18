Video shows Sterling Heights officer save 1-year-old boy during choking incident

A Southeast Michigan police officer has been praised for his quick response that saved a 1-year-old boy from a choking incident at home.

The Sterling Heights Police Department said Evidence Technician Officer Virgadamo happened to be in the area when the emergency call was placed about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday from a home in the 8400 block of 18 Mile Road.

Virgadamo arrived a minute after the call and found the child, named Roman, held by his mother, who was standing on the stoop outside the house.

"He's not breathing!" the mother said, handing the baby over to the officer.

"Relying on his training and remaining calm under extreme pressure, Officer Virgadamo immediately began lifesaving measures, administering multiple back blows. Moments later, liquid was expelled from the child's airway, and Roman began breathing again and crying," police said.

Evidence Technician Officer Virgadomo with the Sterling Heights Police Department used life-saving measures after a 1-year-old boy was reported to be choking. Sterling Heights Police Department

Virgadamo told the mother, "He's okay now," while the woman cuddled and hugged him.

Sterling Heights Fire Department crews arrived shortly afterwards and provided additional care, taking Roman to an area hospital for treatment.

The American Heart Association's current guidelines for choking emergencies involving infants include using one's hand to strike the back repeatedly, alternating with chest thrusts if needed, to help clear the young child's airway.

Sergeant Jesperson and Officer Emily Elgert arrived in the meantime and tended to another young child in the family until the children's father arrived home, "ensuring the family was supported during a highly emotional and stressful situation," the report said.

Sterling Heights Police Chief Andy Satterfield praised the responding officer's quick thinking.

"Officer Virgadamo's response represents policing at its very best. His ability to arrive quickly, remain composed, and immediately take lifesaving action quite literally made the difference between life and death for this child. We are incredibly proud of his professionalism, training, and dedication to serving this community."

The baby's mother later told police Roman had recently been ill and was being cared for at home. The child was lying on a sofa when she noticed he suddenly stopped breathing, and she called 911.

This is the second baby saved from a choking incident by a Sterling Heights police officer during the past few weeks.

The earlier incident happened on Nov. 1 at the Walmart on Van Dyke Avenue, during which Police Officer Edwar Talia provided emergency assistance to a 5-month-old baby boy who began choking while nursing.