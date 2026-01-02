Sterling Heights man in custody as police investigate death of Milford man

A Sterling Heights man has been taken into custody in the investigation of a man found dead in Milford, Michigan.

The Milford Police Department said they got a call about 4:25 p.m. Wednesday, requesting a welfare check on a local resident after his girlfriend had not been able to reach him. After police forced their way into the home on East Summit Street, they said they found the man dead "with injuries consistent with a violent attack."

Detectives began investigating, and requested assistance from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

A 29-year-old Sterling Heights man was taken into custody Thursday night, and is being held at the Oakland County Jail.

"While this incident remains under investigation, it does not appear to be random," Milford Chief Scott Tarasiewicz said. "It is believed the victim and attacker were known to each other."

Police ask that anyone who has information to help with the investigation call Milford Police Department detectives at 248-684-1815.