Sterling Heights man arrested for beating dog on doorbell camera, prosecutor says

A Sterling Heights man is facing animal torture and cruelty charges after he was caught striking a dog on a doorbell camera, Macomb County prosecutors said.

Prosecutors allege that on Feb. 20, Bradley Allen, 26, struck a dog with a leash three times and hit the dog in the face about six times.

Doorbell camera video of the incident was widely shared on social media, and Sterling Heights police opened an investigation.

Police have since removed two dogs from the home, including the dog that was seen in the video.

Allen was arraigned on Wednesday on one count of third-degree killing/torturing an animal and a misdemeanor count of abandoning/cruelty to an animal. Allen was given a $7,500 bond. If released, prosecutors say Allen cannot have contact, possession or ownership of any animal that could be considered a pet.

"It is deeply concerning when defenseless animals are denied the compassion they depend on. They rely entirely on humans for their well-being. When credible allegations of abuse or torture arise, my office has a responsibility to pursue charges and seek justice—and we will fulfill that responsibility," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.

Allen is due back in court for a probable cause conference on April 23.