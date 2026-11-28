A 91-year-old woman is dead and two other people are injured after two vehicles collided at an intersection in Sterling Heights, Michigan, on Thursday afternoon, police said.

According to investigators, a 26-year-old individual driving a BMW was traveling southbound on Ryan Road and entered the intersection with 17 Mile Road against a red light and struck a GMC Terrain. The impact caused the GMC to hit a light pole.

A 67-year-old Rochester Hills, Michigan, woman, driving the Terrain and the 91-year-old Warren, Michigan, woman who was riding in the GMC were taken to a hospital, according to police. The Warren woman later died, while the 67-year-old was in critical condition on Friday.

Officials said the 26-year-old driver, from Shelby Township, Michigan, sustained a head injury and was also taken to a hospital.

Speed and weather conditions "appear to be factors" in the crash, according to investigators.

Anyone who saw the incident or has information about it is asked to call Officer Talia with the Sterling Heights Police Department at 586-446-2920.